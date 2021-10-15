Mackay Shields LLC Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ServiceNow by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $4,088,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $658.00. 4,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,395. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.15, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $560.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.97.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.