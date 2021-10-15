Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.69 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $3.01 on Friday, hitting $157.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.69 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.72 and its 200 day moving average is $185.57. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

