Mackay Shields LLC Has $9.55 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. 29,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,662,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,513,808 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.