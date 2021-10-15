Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 95.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. 41,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.