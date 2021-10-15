Mackay Shields LLC Sells 28,755 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 28,755 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

COP stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. 122,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,947. The company has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

