Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.09.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

