Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALJF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

