Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.87.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $84.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Magna International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

