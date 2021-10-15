Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of MYTAY remained flat at $$6.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

