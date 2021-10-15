Manna (MANNA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last seven days, Manna has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a market capitalization of $729,077.06 and $29.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.02 or 0.99788041 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,179,241 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,989 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.