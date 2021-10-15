Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $181.90 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.5% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $181,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 506,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,269,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $241,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,825.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,756. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,808.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,572.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total transaction of $38,865,310.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,728 shares of company stock worth $459,355,508 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

