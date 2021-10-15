Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $58.21 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143,221 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Amphenol worth $58,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.66. 15,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,877. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $77.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.