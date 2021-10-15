Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $95.45 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,968 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Roper Technologies worth $95,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

