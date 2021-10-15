Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 257,504 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,504 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 3.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $129,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 24,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 287,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165,060. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $2,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,522 shares of company stock worth $44,174,000. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.