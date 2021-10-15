MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of MarineMax worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $4,505,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares during the period.

HZO stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

