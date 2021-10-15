MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in MarineMax by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MarineMax by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MarineMax by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

