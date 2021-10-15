Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE MKFG opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99. Markforged has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

