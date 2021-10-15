Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

