Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 65,212 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 765.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 87,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,208,000 after purchasing an additional 85,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

