Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 25,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

YETI opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.16.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

