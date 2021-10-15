Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Cut to C$8.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s previous close.

MMX has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CVE:MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

