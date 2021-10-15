Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

MMX opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $730.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

