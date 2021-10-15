Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Gap Down to $5.01

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $4.87. Maverix Metals shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 57 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $729.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,528,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.