McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.18. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 25,350 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $546.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.15.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $40.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 108.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

