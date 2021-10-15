McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of McPhy Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of McPhy Energy stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. McPhy Energy has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $34.25.

McPhy Energy SA develops and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, zero emission mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets worldwide. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers, including small, medium, and large hydrogen production units; and hydrogen storage solutions.

