MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Update

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,234,700 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 11,776,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEDIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,704. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.