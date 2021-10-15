MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 2,014,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,707,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

MMNFF has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.30 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of MedMen Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

