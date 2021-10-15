Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £148.60 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($194.15).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £146.20 ($191.01).
Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 751.20 ($9.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 584.35. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16.
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
