Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Purchases £148.60 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, with a total value of £148.60 ($194.15).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meggitt alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £146.20 ($191.01).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 751.20 ($9.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 584.35. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 264.81 ($3.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Meggitt to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.50 ($7.81).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.