Meme (MEME) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.78 or 0.00310980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007967 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006736 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

