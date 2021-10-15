Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Trading Up 4.6%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. 15,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 84,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is an operating, acquisition, and investment, which engages in the investments in energy, mining and minerals, technology, consumer products, management services, manufacturing, medical marijuana, and cannabis sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis and Medical Marijuana; Facilities Operations Related; and Corporate and Other.

