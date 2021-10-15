Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce sales of $260.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.17 million and the lowest is $259.09 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $243.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,037. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 227,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

