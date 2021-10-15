MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 168,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CIF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 7,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.