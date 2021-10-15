MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE MFM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
