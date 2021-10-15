MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.80% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.