MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $532.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter worth $174,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSTR stock traded up $25.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $749.85. 722,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,195. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

