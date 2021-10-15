Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

MSBI stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 74.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 29.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

