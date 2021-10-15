Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.52. Mimecast has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.