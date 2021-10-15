Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

MCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at $189,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $759,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $2,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $242,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

