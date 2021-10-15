Mizuho Initiates Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $367,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 97.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 355,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 37.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,438,000 after acquiring an additional 453,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

