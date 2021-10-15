More Coin (MORE) Market Cap Achieves $169,780.15

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0849 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $169,780.15 and approximately $118.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00215258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00094402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.