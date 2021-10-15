Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MS. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.70.
NYSE MS opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.
Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
