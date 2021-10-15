Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on E. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.