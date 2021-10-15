Morgan Stanley Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $447.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $447.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.90.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.23.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.