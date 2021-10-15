Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $247.62

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $247.62 and last traded at $245.77, with a volume of 1753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amundi bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

