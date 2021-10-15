MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Critical Survey

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan N/A -7.23% -2.31% Paltalk 22.32% 25.35% 19.10%

This table compares MultiPlan and Paltalk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $937.76 million 3.41 -$520.56 million ($1.12) -4.27 Paltalk $12.83 million 5.77 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Paltalk has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of MultiPlan shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MultiPlan and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 4 0 2.80 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

MultiPlan presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.28%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

Paltalk beats MultiPlan on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim. It also provides health benefit plans, which features reference-based pricing and tools to engage health plan members and providers to make the use of benefits before and after care delivery. The company serves national insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, third party administrators, insurance bill review companies, Taft-Hartley plans, and other entities that pay medical bills in the commercial healthcare, government, workers' compensation, and auto medical markets. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

