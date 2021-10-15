MurAll (PAINT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. In the last week, MurAll has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $178,286.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00204905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00092499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

