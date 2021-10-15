Name Changing Token Trading Up 14.9% This Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.03 or 0.00208725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00093732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Changing Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Changing Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.