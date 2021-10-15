Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Natera worth $119,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $53,661.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $324,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,694 shares of company stock worth $26,247,845. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRA opened at $113.37 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.55.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.