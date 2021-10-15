National Bank Financial Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.72.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.30.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

