National Bank Financial Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.56. Air Canada has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $681.38 million during the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 352.89% and a negative net margin of 137.54%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

